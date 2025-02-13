PICKING THE 20 SIDE OF THE 80/20 ISSUE: Democrats lose touch with voters over Musk, Trump, DOGE.

The crude and insulting attacks Democratic lawmakers have leveled at President Donald Trump and Elon Musk threaten to drive away voters who want the party to work with the new president to cut wasteful spending.

In two Rasmussen Reports surveys shared with Secrets, voters by a wide margin of 19 points prefer the opposition party to work with Republican Trump.

What’s more, they generally have a positive view of Musk and approve of him leading the new Department of Government Efficiency.

The two polls revealed just how dangerous Democratic opposition to Trump and Musk could be, especially if support for the president’s efficiency movement continues to be supported by the country heading into the upcoming mid term elections.

Over the past two weeks, Democrats have protested the president’s moves to close USAID and the Department of Education, charging that he is threatening democracy.