HE’S RIGHT, YOU KNOW:

If there’s a “constitutional crisis” it’s caused by activist federal district judges with narrow jurisdictions usurping the powers of the presidency. @GovChrisSununu and I take on the left last night on @cnn. It’s just more lawfare against Trump. pic.twitter.com/yvZPXyXaGK — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) February 11, 2025

Plus:

I’ve been thinking about ways to hold the judicial insurrectionists accountable Perhaps we need a law providing that when someone seeks a nationwide injunction against the government, it must go to a three-judge district court with a direct appeal to SCOTUS Share if you agree — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) February 12, 2025

It used to work that way.