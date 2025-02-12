HOUSE HAS DOGE HEARING BUT IGS NOWHERE IN SIGHT: House Subcommittee of Delivering Government Efficiency (DOGE – see what they did there?) convened its first-ever hearing on the Trump DOGE blitzkreig against waste and fraud. Special emphasis was placed by Republicans on the $200+ billion lost annually to improper payments, which is a huge part of the overall waste, fraud and abuse problem.

But what is quite possibly the biggest chunk of opportunity for making huge and permanent progress in cleaning up the national disaster that is the federal bureaucracy. What might that be?

The nearly 14,000 cost-cutting and efficiency open recommendations by Inspectors-General (IG) and 300 similar Government Accountability Office (GAO) recommendations being ignored by departments and agencies. As I report in The Epoch Times, nary a word was said by GOPers or Democrats. What’s up with that?