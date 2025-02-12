JIM GERAGHTY: The Answer to Charges of ‘Nobody Elected Elon Musk.’

Americans Elected the Guy Who Pledged He Would Give Elon Musk This Task

On February 8, Democrats held a “Nobody elected Elon!” rally outside the U.S. Treasury Department.

It’s become the party’s new rallying cry. Maxine Waters, who has served in public office since 1976 and who is 86 years old, said at the rally, “We have got to tell Elon Musk, ‘Nobody elected your a**.’” Democratic members of Congress Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico have introduced the ‘‘Nobody Elected Elon Musk Act,” which declares any special government employee in charge of the Department of Government Efficiency “shall be liable for any claim against the federal government relating to activities of the department.”

It is true that no one cast a ballot for Musk in 2024. Born in Pretoria, South Africa, Musk is not a natural-born U.S. citizen, and is ineligible to be president under the U.S. Constitution. But no one in the president’s cabinet was elected to their jobs, other than the vice president. Back in 2020, nobody voted to put Alejandro Mayorkas in charge of the border, Antony Blinken in charge of foreign policy, Jake Sullivan in charge of national security, or Janet Yellin in charge of the economy. You don’t vote for the guys around the president, other than the vice president. You vote for a president, who selects his team and, in positions where it’s required, gets them confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

And Donald Trump gave America plenty of advance notice that he intended to put Musk in a role looking for ways to cut federal spending.