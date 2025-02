#WINNING: Literally on a government watch list a few weeks ago, and now she’s in charge of her tormentors.

✅CONFIRMED: Tulsi Gabbard is your new Director of National Intelligence. pic.twitter.com/GKxOeptBoM — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 12, 2025

Mitch McConnell voted no on her, of course.

Next, Kash Patel.