CHICKS DIG BAD BOYS: House Dem: I’m Deeply Sexually Attracted to a Real Leader! “Hey, all the signs are there! The nervous laughter, the subconscious preening, the head tilt — she’s totally into him! And why shouldn’t she be? Dexter just watched the last few years with a senile placeholder in the Oval Office rather than someone who could take charge, and clearly the contrast has deeply affected her. Dexter might want to check on the White House social schedule to see when Melania will be out of town next.”

I’m really enjoying all the mockery of Democrats and leftists. The devil hates to be mocked.