WHEN THEY SAY “WITHOUT PROOF” OR “WITHOUT EVIDENCE” YOU PRETTY MUCH KNOW THE UNDERLYING STATEMENT IS TRUE.

The New York Times says “Musk Asserts Without Proof That Bureaucracy Is Rife With Fraud.” Seriously? The GAO — under Biden — estimated last year that we are losing $233-$521 billion *per year* to fraud. Guys, it’s right there. Why do you continue with this… fraud? SMH pic.twitter.com/p2ceZhNLuQ

— Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) February 12, 2025