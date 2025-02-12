IT WASN’T A CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS WHEN INTELLIGENCE AGENCIES WERE CENSORING THE POLITICAL OPPOSITION, THOUGH, SO THEY CAN F*CK OFF. “Constitutional Crisis” is a Talking Point.

The talking point has gone out. Manufactured on the left’s Slack channels and dutifully regurgitated by the American press corps, it is the semi-sane version of “coup,” but it is a talking point nonetheless. No, reporter, I don’t take you seriously when you claim this is a constitutional crisis. You’re just parroting the left’s hive mind.

The left has an easier path into the newsrooms of America with editors and producers, many of whom lean left, shaping the daily narrative designed with a bias towards Democrats. Thus, within about twenty-four hours of prominent progressive pundits using the phrase, Kaitlyn Collins regurgitated it for them as news, the New York Times spilled ink over it, and it is off to the races.

But was it a constitutional crisis when Democrats and members of the press conspired to cover up the mental decline of the former President? Was it a constitutional crisis when he used the power of the pardon to benefit his son? What about pre-emptively pardoning members of his family? What about when it turned out he really had met with Hunter Biden’s clients after years of denying it, but now we got photographs? What about when his office conspired with the supposedly independent Attorney General to deny access to the Special Prosecutor’s audio that would have revealed his mental decline? What about when he pardoned the former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff who, by accepting the pardon, acknowledged the commission of crimes in office? The Supreme Court said acceptance of a pardon implies guilt of a crime.

“Constitutional crisis” is not a serious talking point. But they are seriously and stentoriously delivering it. It is the 2025 version of this from 2017-2018.