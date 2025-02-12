CANADA IS MORE OF A MESS THAN YOU PROBABLY KNEW: Trudeau has a dilemma. Somebody, probably Cynthia Freeland who is (unlike Trudeau) not an idiot, has clued Trudeau in that interprovincial tariffs and GST have been strangling the Canadian economy for a long time, and this is a drag the country can no longer afford if the US isn’t an extremely benign and forgiving trade partner.

And for all of you, tragically X-less.