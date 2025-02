PARTY OF DISASTER:

Democrats were responsible for the Federal Reserve, IRS, Jim Crow laws and segregation in the federal bureaucracy, not to mention Prohibition. And opposed Women’s suffrage. But other than that they are totally committed to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. https://t.co/MwhZVKNH7E

— Sen. Frank Niceley (@SenFrankNiceley) February 11, 2025