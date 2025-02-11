HOUSE PANEL GOING DOGE ON IMPROPER PAYMENTS: Rep. Marjorie Greene (R-Ga.) leads a House subcommittee hearing tomorrow morning — assuming D.C. doesn’t shut down completely due to several expected inches of overnight snow — to focus on the hundreds of billions of dollars in improper payments issued annually by federal bureaucrats.

As I report in The Epoch Times this afternoon, the most basic challenge facing Congress and the Trump administration is quite possibly the difficulty of establishing with reasonable certainty the actual total amount of improper payments and if agencies actually abide by new laws, presidential executive orders, OMB regulations or anything else designed to stop them and prevent their recurrence.