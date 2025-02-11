THE LEFT’S PATHETIC AND YET PERSISTENT PROPAGANDA. HOW MANY VERSIONS OF THIS ARE THERE, AND IS ANY OF THEM TRUE?

A father of five was detained by ICE on his way to work. Now his family is losing their home.

Texas Woman Sends Message to Trump After Husband Detained by ICE.

And there’s this: LOPEZ RODRIGUEZ, JOSE LUIS.

Of course, the answer to the sob story is “I really don’t care, Margaret.” BUT digging further, there are more things that don’t add up than in Paul Pelosi’s hammering story. Like, excuse me they have at least three children together, how come he never applied for a green card? If you marry a citizen, you can, you know? So, why not? Is she also illegal? No? Then why not?

Of course, he wouldn’t be eligible for a green card if he has a criminal record. Which brings us to, you know and I know that right now, at this point, they’re not deporting just random illegals (unless they’re caught near criminal illegals, but that’s not what’s described here. So, what does this lovey do, and what does he have in his past?

Is he the subject of the third link? Maybe not, but would you bet given the slipperiness of records? What do you think?

So, tell the peddlers of sob stories “I really don’t care Margaret” and ignore their Hostage Puppies.