WHAT WAS THAT ABOUT HOW TRUMP SLANDERED THE FAA, AND REEEEEE? Air traffic controller shortage of 3,800 due to DEI practices cutting ‘too white, too elite’ candidates: lawyer.
You don’t say! Fancy that.
