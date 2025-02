IMMIGRATION HYPOCRISY:

I just visited the Vatican for the first time last month. It was freezing. While in line outside, there was a homeless man with no shoes or socks on begging right outside the Vatican gates.

Then I walked through Vatican security.

No more homeless people to be seen. https://t.co/0rXvmkW7YG

— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 10, 2025