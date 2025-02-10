MY NEW YORK POST COLUMN: Incompetent or crooked? Elon Musk exposing Washington’s rotten system. “Generally, when auditors find that an organization’s accounting system makes errors easy to commit and difficult to spot, they assume the system is designed that way because it is intended to facilitate fraud.”
