DAVID THOMPSON: May Contain Drama.

Or, Shakespeare For The Tremulous And Neurotic:

Drama students are being warned of suicide in Romeo and Juliet after a university put more than 200 trigger warnings on works of Shakespeare. The University of the West of England (UWE) has issued warnings for “blood” and “psychological trauma” in Macbeth, as well as “storms” and “extreme weather” in The Tempest.

No laughing at the back.

One theatre show of the shipwreck play was highlighted for containing the “popping of balloons.”

Readers will doubtless recall the Chichester Festival Theatre warning patrons that its production of The Sound of Music, one of the most famous and widely-seen musicals in the world, would contain references to Nazis. Which, for some, would apparently come as a surprise.