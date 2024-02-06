CHRISTIAN TOTO: HBO-Max Adds Trigger Warning to Blazing Saddles.

Yes, you must be lectured about “Blazing Saddles” because you’re too stupid to process satire in its highest forms. Yet Max understands how beloved the film, and Brooks, remain and cannot say there’s anything actually wrong or offensive about the film.

It’s unclear when the video introduction first hit the streaming platform, but a Twitter user alerted the platform to the shift on Feb. 5.

NOTE: Both Netflix and Paramount+ include “Blazing Saddles” on their content rosters without trigger warnings.