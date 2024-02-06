CHRISTIAN TOTO: HBO-Max Adds Trigger Warning to Blazing Saddles.
Yes, you must be lectured about “Blazing Saddles” because you’re too stupid to process satire in its highest forms. Yet Max understands how beloved the film, and Brooks, remain and cannot say there’s anything actually wrong or offensive about the film.
It’s unclear when the video introduction first hit the streaming platform, but a Twitter user alerted the platform to the shift on Feb. 5.
NOTE: Both Netflix and Paramount+ include “Blazing Saddles” on their content rosters without trigger warnings.
Flashback: Ridiculous trigger warning for ‘Blazing Saddles’ shows how far culture has gone off rails.
A few years ago, conservatives who pointed out worrying or silly campus adventures in speech modification and idea policing were told, “Relax, it’s just college kids. Why do you care?” Less than a decade later, Andrew Sullivan was able to write a column titled, “We all live on campus now,” and everyone knew he was exactly right.
Ridiculous, unnecessary trigger warnings are getting plastered all over everything, Realtors are afraid to use the term “master bedroom.” But HBO Max seems to think we all live in kindergarten. What kind of melonhead doesn’t realize the purpose of the slurs in “Blazing Saddles” is to make the racists look bad? We don’t need this explained to us, unless we just arrived on this planet from a faraway star system or attended Oberlin.
Better get it on Blu-Ray while you can. As John Nolte warned in 2014, “Buy a Copy Before the Left Burns Them All.”