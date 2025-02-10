CDR SALAMANDER: 21-Days of Trump Chapter 2: How is Everyone Holding Up? Not we Americans…but the rest of the world. “Our poll of 28,549 people across 24 countries revealed four things. First, Europeans are almost alone in mourning Trump’s election. . . . The USA is EU-positive, which is something that the Europeans should leverage. Instead they seem intent on making problems with the relationship—something that does not help either party. The media and ruling class still get their view of the USA from the New York Times and Washington Post—and their derivatives—and it shows. People in the USA who only have those news sources hate their own country, so this is no shock.”

