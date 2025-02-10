HOW BUREAUCRATS THINK ABOUT ACCOUNTABILITY: “Elon Musk and DOGE are doing what amounts to a comprehensive audit of the federal government, and it is driving the Democrats nuts. This is, of course, because the federal budget is their piggy bank that funds both the leftists themselves and all their evil plans.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.