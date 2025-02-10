IT’S AMAZING HOW FAST THEY’VE COLLAPSED ONCE THE MONEY SPIGOT WAS CLOSED:

Today, the entire local opposition called for a massive demonstration against mining. Every political party joined the call, along with 90% of all NGOs, universities, churches, and activist groups. They ran a month-long mainstream media and social media campaign, had the backing… pic.twitter.com/y6UJrtWF19 — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) February 9, 2025

If your ministry has to close down after state funding dries up, it's not a "ministry," it's a state church. https://t.co/yNiKarMLkG — @instapundit (@instapundit) February 10, 2025

It’s as if the global left was always a sham. I’m reminded of after the fall of the Soviet Union, when all sorts of “grassroots” “popular rebellions” disappeared overnight once the outside funding stopped.