GOOD QUESTION: Canned foods are convenient, affordable and nutritious. Why do they have a bad reputation? “Canned foods are not the villains they’re made out to be. These pantry staples are affordable, nutrient-rich and exceptionally convenient. They have a long shelf life, provide great value and can be a lifesaver when you’re scrambling to figure out what’s for dinner on a hectic weeknight. Of course, there are some caveats to consider when selecting canned foods, but if you shop wisely, they can be a powerful asset in your kitchen.”

I think it’s because they’re too dead-center middle class, associated with 1950s housewifery which we’re supposed to hate.