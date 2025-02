SEN. COONS (D-CORRUPTION) DEFENDS PROPAGANDA PUPPETRY: Dem Senator Backs $20 Million Sesame Street Funding for Iraq Amid USAID Cuts.

Shoving luxury beliefs down third world throats does not win friends but it does influence people to want to make it stop. Sen. Coons, who dismisses usaid spending as ‘pennies on the dollar’, does not understand the principle of a penny saved being a penny earned.