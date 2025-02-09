THIS IS A FOLK TREATMENT I’D NEVER HEARD OF: Human breast milk found to enhance corneal healing in new research.

Years ago, a young patient’s mother told Emily McCourt, MD, associate professor of ophthalmology at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, that she hadn’t used a prescribed ointment to treat her baby’s chemical corneal burn but instead used her own breast milk.

“I remember thinking, ‘Well, that’s interesting because this patient looks amazing,” McCourt recalls. “Then, I thought about all my patients who said they’ve used breast milk in their baby’s eyes for blocked tear ducts and rashes. There was a real opportunity to look into what was happening and why.”