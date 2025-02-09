WHEN NANCY PELOSI AND JOE BIDEN ARE THE FACES OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY, IS THAT A SURPRISE?

CBS just recorded their highest approval rating for President Trump in their polling history this past week. The thing that makes this newsworthy is the age split: Trump's doing better among the young than the old! pic.twitter.com/nUlLtLlDrk — Crémieux (@cremieuxrecueil) February 9, 2025

Related:

One of the underrated aspects of why the Democratic Party is in the dumps right now is that they are so lame and cringe. That’s showing up with young voters. Luckily, they’ve made David Hogg vice chair of the party so that’s sure to up their appeal. https://t.co/oyttc6tfZ7 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 9, 2025

Also, younger people consume more non-mass-media news so the monolithic narrative approach doesn’t work on them very well.