THERE’S $10 MILLION FOR ANYBODY WHO CAN DUPLICATE ABIOGENESIS: That’s the process way back in the very beginning when life emerged from non-life. If abiogenesis actually occurred — non-life producing life — then there is no need of a life-giver extrinsic to the process.

To win the cash, which was first offered in 2019, all you have to do is create “a purely chemical process that will generate, transmit and receive a simple code without any information snuck in from an intelligent designer,” according to Daniel Witt, quoted on HillFaith.

Just in case you are guessing the judges of the “Artificial Intelligence + Origin of Life” prize could be a couple of Bible Thumpers who never set foot in a scientific lab, they are George Church, a geneticist, molecular engineer, and chemist, and Professor at Harvard and MIT. Denis Noble is one of the top 100 scientists in the UK and the first person to build a computer model of an organ. The heart. Using punch cards.