ICYMI: THIS IS WHAT DEMOCRATS ARE GOING BATSHIT CRAZY OVER:

UPDATE: Reader John Steakley writes:

From some of what I see online and conversations with my lefty friends, the Dems seem to be coalescing around an innocuous-sounding theme of “Slow Down.” I.e., without debating the merits of what Trump is doing, can’t we just all agree that he’s doing it all way too quickly?

This avoids any awkward debates about the merits of USAID funding transgender basket-weaving classes in Patagonia, and skips right to the real Democrat goal of just stalling Trump until we are closer to midterm elections.

If the GOP indulges this for even a second, they deserve every midterm loss they will suffer.

Keep going. Don’t slow down. Don’t even slow down to talk to the bitter losers asking you to slow down. You have at best four years of a GOP Congress and probably only two. Don’t waste time.