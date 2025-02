JUDICIAL #RESISTANCE.

The judicial resistance has begun. The Trump administration will ultimately win most of these legal battles—they’re lawyered up well this time—but the establishment won’t give up without a fight. https://t.co/CwNfwkStR0 — Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) February 8, 2025

It’s not like the establishment is going to respect election results, or the Constitution, if either one threatens its feedlot.