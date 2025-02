BUSINESS AS USUAL IN L.A.

He’s getting paid $500,000 for 3 months of work? And they call this a charity.

Gross. Offensive.

I’m getting paid $0 – as are many people.

It’s a good thing there will be strings on the Federal money for California. https://t.co/ZWabYTxOxg

— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) February 8, 2025