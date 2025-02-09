THE UK’S AG THINKS THE BRITISH EMPIRE WAS RACIST FROM TOP TO BOTTOM: Lord Hermer called British Empire ‘deeply racist’ and fought for reparations.
Oikophobia and nonsense!
THE UK’S AG THINKS THE BRITISH EMPIRE WAS RACIST FROM TOP TO BOTTOM: Lord Hermer called British Empire ‘deeply racist’ and fought for reparations.
Oikophobia and nonsense!
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.