FROM WHAT I CAN SEE, HE’S NOT WRONG: Trump: No Need To Deport Prince Harry, Being Married to Meghan is Punishment Enough.
Poor Harry. Just another E4 who thinks the stripper loves him.
FROM WHAT I CAN SEE, HE’S NOT WRONG: Trump: No Need To Deport Prince Harry, Being Married to Meghan is Punishment Enough.
Poor Harry. Just another E4 who thinks the stripper loves him.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.