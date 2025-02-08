CHANGE:
🚨BREAKING: Kristi Noem announces that FEMA has addressed 80% of the cases in Western North Carolina within just five days.
Real leadership.
pic.twitter.com/SNTonVIA1x
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 8, 2025
CHANGE:
🚨BREAKING: Kristi Noem announces that FEMA has addressed 80% of the cases in Western North Carolina within just five days.
Real leadership.
pic.twitter.com/SNTonVIA1x
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 8, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.