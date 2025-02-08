GOOD NEWS: Boeing Prepares for SLS Cancellation in March.

Some are arguing for the cancellation after the Artemis 2 and Artemis 3 flight. However, there are months of fixes needed for the human rated Orion. The heat shield is not safe. Rushing to get off two more flights will likely cost over $20 billion. It is not just two flights but working to fix and still run the program for about four more years. Costs and delays will continue to increase trying to fix the problems. The current contracts are cost plus contracts. Boeing and the other companies would run more costs through the cost plus program.

I have been calling for the cancellation of Space Launch System for about a decade.

Now we are in a series of government wide cuts which could eliminate a trillion dollars per year of waste and perhaps another trillion of inefficiency. There is no way we get to those cuts and a balanced budget trying to carry on ineffective corporate charity and theft by Boeing.