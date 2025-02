OVERHEAD RATES HAVE BEEN A SCANDAL FOR YEARS. AND NEGOTIATING RATES INSTITUTION BY INSTITUTION IS A RECIPE FOR CRONYISM, AND REMOVES INCENTIVES FOR EFFICIENCY.

The freakout over this is something to behold. To be clear, this revolt is in response to administrative bloat being held at 15% of overall grants.

Charities are routinely held to overhead costs well below this or else their donations suffer. https://t.co/9JG6vDAzFz

— Patrick Ruffini (@PatrickRuffini) February 8, 2025