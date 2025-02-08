OR HE’S ANGLING FOR ATTORNEY GENERAL IN THE NEXT DEMOCRATIC ADMINISTRATION: “A federal judge early Saturday temporarily restricted access by Elon Musk’s government efficiency program to the Treasury Department’s payment and data systems…”

Is the federal judge taking the position that in the name of enforcing the Take Care Clause, it is the role of the judiciary to oversee whatever the President does with the executive power that the Constitution vests in him?

Is there some extra-legal notion that the federal judge should seize the power to put on the brakes when a President with questionable judgment is moving too fast? (I’m hearing some lawprofs singing that tune.)