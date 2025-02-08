DOES THIS GUARANTEE TRUMP TAX CUTS EXTENSION? The Winston Group conducted a recent focus group and survey and among much else in the way of incisive and important insights was this, as related by Newt Gingrich, courtesy of Rod Martin:

“In a direct choice, government spending was overwhelmingly seen as a bigger problem (76 percent) than not enough revenue coming in from taxes (16 percent). This is the case across party (Republicans: 89-7; Independents 77-15; Democrats 63-27).”

There are no guarantees in politics, of course, but when three-quarters of the public says keeping tax cuts in place compared to 16 percent who want higher levies, odds are it ought to happen without much drama.