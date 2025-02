YES, THE LEFT HAS TO BE LEFT TOO CRIPPLED — AND TOO AFRAID — TO RESTORE THE PREVIOUS STATE OF AFFAIRS:

I don't know how to overstate this… but

Trump HAS to succeed in completely hamstringing the government.

When Democrats take the white house again (and they eventually will) the gloves will be completely off. When Leftists are in power they don't play.

Trump has to DISMANTLE…

— Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) February 8, 2025