ACTUALLY, SOME OF US ARE EXPRESSING SUPPORT: As Trump’s DEI Crackdown Escalates, Law Faculty Choose Between Silence And Resistance. And a lot of the silent ones are fine with it but are afraid to say. DEI has been made unchallengeable in the academy by bullying and enforced conformity, not persuasion.
