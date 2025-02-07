WE CAN HOPE: Matt Taibbi: The Media is Busted. And will soon die. “I held off on writing about the ‘payoffs’-to-media story, for fear I might say too much. The betrayal I feel is almost too vast to express. It’s bad enough that I grew old in this business watching it break its own rules, screw up, and smear its best practitioners, many of whom were friends or mentors. Now, at a critical juncture, the smearers are playing victim. It’s the last straw. The legacy press needs to be put out of its misery.”