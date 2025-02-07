SO WSJ REPORTERS CAN DOXX DOGE STAFF, BUT: Deal Reached to Protect Names of FBI Agents in Jan. 6 Probes: Temporary agreement with Justice Department will shield identities from being publicly released over safety concerns.

FBI employees and the Justice Department reached a tentative deal to bar the Trump administration from releasing the names of personnel who participated in investigations of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, after a judge said that publicizing their identities could put them in danger.

The federal government has temporarily agreed not to make public a list of the FBI personnel who worked on Capitol riot cases, the Justice Department said in a court filing Friday, after FBI agents sued earlier in the week to block disclosure.

“If this information were released, I think there’s no question that it would put a number of FBI agents in significant and immediate danger,” U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb, a Biden appointee, said during a court hearing in Washington on Thursday. She pushed lawyers for both sides to negotiate the interim agreement.

The agreement will remain in effect until Cobb can rule on a request by the FBI agents for an injunction prohibiting public disclosure of the list. The Trump administration agreed to give the FBI agents 48 hours’ notice if it reverses course and decides to make the names public, which would give the agents time to ask the judge to intervene.