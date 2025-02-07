February 7, 2025

TRUMP’S 5-D CHESS WITH THE DEEP STATE: Flopping Aces takes up the question of whether President Donald Trump’s multi-front assault on Leviathan’s arrogant, overweight, out-of-touch, anti-accountability workforce is evidence that the 47th Chief Executive is playing the Deep State right into a corner.

Posted at 9:52 am by Mark Tapscott