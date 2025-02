TRUMP AND ELON ARE GIVERS; THOSE OTHERS ARE TAKERS.

People who become billionaires in private industry, and then go to serve the government decrease their net worth.

Yet somehow Clinton, Obama, Bush, Biden and all their top staffers increased their net worth after “public service.”

Funny how that works.

Lifelong public… pic.twitter.com/ryLKVY15c6

— Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) February 7, 2025