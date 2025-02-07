MORE LIKE AFTER WE ALL SAW WHAT THEY WERE UP TO: Fed agencies ending $8M Politico contracts after Elon Musk calls them ‘wasteful’ use of taxpayer money.
Now do the NYT, Reuters and the AP!
