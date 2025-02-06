CHANGE:
By a vote of 53-47, Russ Vought has been confirmed as Donald Trump’s director of the Office of Management and Budget.
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 7, 2025
CHANGE:
By a vote of 53-47, Russ Vought has been confirmed as Donald Trump’s director of the Office of Management and Budget.
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 7, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.