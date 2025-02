#JOURNALISM:

Wisconsin Public Radio (@WPR ) reported that the number of anti-Elon Musk protesters at the State Capitol today was in the “thousands.” The Milwaukee @JournalSentinel said it was “about 400.” Here is the actual number: pic.twitter.com/wqQu4bbR0V

— Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) February 6, 2025