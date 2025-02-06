CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE: District Court Judge Rules Ban on Machinegun Ownership Unconstitutional Under Bruen. “The United States had charged Justin Brown with possession of an unregistered machinegun. Mr. Brown objected to the charge based on the fact that he’s a lawful firearm owner and claimed that the ban on machinegun ownership is unconstitutional. In his ruling, Judge Carlton Reeves, an Obama appointee, made no bones at all about the fact that he hated what he was doing, but under Bruen — of which he is also not a fan — the law is very clear.”