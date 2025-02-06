THEY ALWAYS REGARD ALL MEANINGFUL OPPOSITION AS ILLEGITIMATE: The New ‘Resistance:’ Democrats are pretending again that an administration they oppose is illegitimate.

Politics tends to attract people with more ambition than intelligence, more charisma than industriousness. So it’s a rare stroke of luck for U.S. citizens that a few of the smartest people in the country have agreed to come to Washington and work around the clock to identify federal waste, fraud and abuse. Last year Donald Trump campaigned with Elon Musk and promised to appoint the entrepreneur to lead such an effort. Voters then elected Mr. Trump and he has kept his word. Yet many Democrats now pretend that Mr. Musk, tasked by our duly elected president to fulfill this promise to voters, is somehow illegitimate and that the real authority in our government rests with unelected bureaucrats. They even have the nerve to refer to their play for unearned power as “democracy.”

This “resistance” act is getting old, especially since the well-fed participants are mainly resisting challenges to the profligate Beltway status quo. Congressional Democrats have decided to position themselves as ardent apologists for every last misspent nickel in Washington. Witness their howling defense of the U.S. Agency for International Development. Yet a few prominent Democrats have begun to wonder out loud whether they really ought to be defending the indefensible.

Even if most voters have never heard of USAID, they are skeptical of its alleged purpose. Jason Lange reports for Reuters on a new poll of Americans finding that “56% backed freezing U.S.-funded foreign assistance programs, with 40% of respondents opposed to such cuts.”

The public’s significant opposition to foreign aid is bound to increase as people learn just how little of it makes its way to feeding and clothing the needy.