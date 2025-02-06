WE NEED TO DECIDE IF WE ACTUALLY WANT THE GOVERNMENT TO BE THAT MUCH MORE EFFICIENT AT WHAT IT DOES:
Exactly https://t.co/ldLI6bBefF
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2025
I mean, you know, given what it does.
WE NEED TO DECIDE IF WE ACTUALLY WANT THE GOVERNMENT TO BE THAT MUCH MORE EFFICIENT AT WHAT IT DOES:
Exactly https://t.co/ldLI6bBefF
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2025
I mean, you know, given what it does.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.