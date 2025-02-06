DON SURBER: Trump is lapping Democrats.

Related:

Congratulations to every single person on the left who’s been campaigning to destroy women’s and girls’ rights. Without you, there’d be no images like this. pic.twitter.com/mzR7l5k1OW

Oft evil will shall evil mar.

Plus:

Democrats are terrified of DOGE and Musk because they have never witnessed this degree of competence. It looks alien to them.

I mean that literally. People with experience see in DOGE a process that is necessarily messy but 100% on target in terms of speed, talent, and energy…

— Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) February 6, 2025