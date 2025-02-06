I MEAN, SHE’S NOT WRONG:
There is a US agency, with a $50B budget, that was redundant to our US State Dept, but with next to zero oversight or transparency, funding all sorts of ridiculous and partisan projects and allies.
Democrats are defending this up to and including the threat of violence.
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 6, 2025
According to the Columbia Journalism Review, USAID supported 6,200 journalists, 707 news outlets and 279 media sector civil society organizations in 30 different countries.
No wonder the news all sounds the same.
— Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) February 6, 2025