SO FAR, INDEED:
This USAID could be the single greatest government corruption story so far.
Fixed it for you.
— John Ringo SF Author (@Jringo1508) February 6, 2025
SO FAR, INDEED:
This USAID could be the single greatest government corruption story so far.
Fixed it for you.
— John Ringo SF Author (@Jringo1508) February 6, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.